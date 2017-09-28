Armenian Opposition Party Declares Global "Day of Revolt"

Armenia’s tiny opposition party Yerkir Tsirani has declared a “Pan-Armenian Day of Revolt” and party leader Zarouhie Postanjyan is touring the provinces to spread the word.

While the party’s press release fails to specify the date when this “revolt” is scheduled to take place, Postanjyan says that the aim is to get Armenians, in Armenia and the diaspora, out in the streets at the same hour to voice their opposition and mistrust of the current illegal government in Armenia.

The party says that the “Day of Revolt” will be followed by a global pan-Armenian conference that will appoint representatives of a temporary government in Armenia.