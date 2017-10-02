Commissioner Hahn in Armenia to prepare for the Eastern Partnership Summit

Johannes Hahn, Commissioner for European Neighbourhood Policy and Enlargement Negotiations will visit Armenia on 2 October in order to prepare for the Eastern Partnership Summit taking place on 24 November in Brussels.

Commissioner Hahn will meet with the President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan, Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan, Minister for Foreign Affairs Edward Nalbandian, to discuss the priorities of the Eastern Partnership Summit and the deepening of EU-Armenia relations. This is reflected in the new EU-Armenia Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement and Partnership Priorities which will set the joint policy priorities for the coming years.

Accompanied by the Armenian Minister of Education, he will also meet young Armenian students and discuss future areas of cooperation between the EU and Armenia which will focus, among others, on innovation and skills development.

Ahead of the mission, Commissioner Hahn said: "This is a very important year for EU-Armenia relations as we broaden and deepen our cooperation based on mutual interests. The EU is ready to sign the new Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement with Armenia. This, together with the agreed Partnership Priorities will shape our cooperation where we plan to invest, among other areas, in education and innovation, as skills development will be key for Armenia's future. My visit will also prepare for the next Eastern Partnership Summit by discussing our joint progress on the "20 deliverables for 2020", which aim to bring tangible benefits to the daily lives of Armenian citizens.

In the scope of the visit Commissioner Johannes Hahn and Minister for Foreign Affairs Edward Nalbandian will make press statements.