The Bees of the Desert

HovhannesGrigoryan, or as the villagers like to call ‘honey grandpa” is the only beekeeper of Goravan village, who is older than 60. The majority of men of the village have left the country; the ones that have stayed here either live in the city or do farming. But Hovhannes and his wife Varduhi, despite the harsh conditions of the area, did not leave the village.

It’s about 30 years that the spouses continue beekeeping. Because of the lack of water, and dry weather and soil, every year they had to move their beehives to the mountains, where the vegetation is comparably more. But during the last five years, Hovhannes and Varduhi had to stay in the village.

“I’m not at the age to go to the mountains,” Hovhannes says. “That’s why I planted my own garden in the middle of the desert.”

Anna Grigoryan

AUA student