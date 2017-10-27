Company Negligence? Criminal Investigation Into Death Of Akhtala Miner

Armenia’s Investigative Committee (Lori Branch) has launched a criminal investigation into the October 23 death of Vrezh Sargsyan while working at the Shamlough mine owned by the Akhtala Mining and Processing Enterprise (AMPE).

38-year-old Sargsyan, a father of three young children, was killed when the mine shaft collapsed around him.

Charges of “Breach of safety regulations during mining, construction or other works” (Article 230 of the RA Criminal Code) have been filed.

When Hetq reporter Lara Paremuzyan visited the accident site she was told to leave by AMPE Chief of Security Vardan Arakelyan. Paremuzyan was able to talk to some of the workers.

Miners she spoke to say the company fails to provide them with safety equipment, and that the mine itself is rarely inspected.

Many argue that residents of the impoverished area have no other alternative but to seek work in the mine and to refrain from complaining about working conditions.

“All the poor and hungry people of Akhtala want to work in the mine. This is why we confront what happened today. Sure, safety in the mine is paramount, but who goes to look? Occasionally, Director Levon Vardanyan enters the mine, but the field managers are more concerned about the safety of the ore, not the miners,” said one miner who wished to remain anonymous.