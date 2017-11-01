Armavir Kindergarten Attacker Criminally Charged with Attempted Murder

Armenian authorities have criminally charged a man who entered an Armavir kindergarten yesterday at 4p.m. with taking children hostage at knifepoint and with two counts of attempted murder.

The man, as yet unidentified by police, entered the Manushak kindergarten and demanded to see his wife, who works at the school, saying he wished to talk to her. The woman refused, and according to investigators, that’s when he brandished the knife and tried to physically drag the woman outside.

Police say the man put the knife to the woman’s neck, trying to stab her. The school principal, hearing the commotion, approached, and was stabbed by the man in the ear and neck.

A relative of the woman arrived on the scene and confronted her attacker. She was able to flee in the ensuing fight.

The man then went into one of the kindergarten’s bedrooms and took a child hostage. He again demanded a meeting with his wife.

Police say a successful operation was launched at around 8p.m. to disarm the man and free the child.