Sargsyan suggested that those in the party who believe that their potential isn’t being effectively utilized should find another more suitable venue. ...
The village of Basen, in Armenia’s Shirak province, is leading the way in terms of coming up with innovative technical solutions to reuse biological ...
Many visiting the mobile eye hospital are the elderly suffering from cataracts.
On January 11, 2017, Armenia’s Special Investigative Service (SIS) received a notice from Switzerland’s Federal Department of Justice and Police, ...
Citizens of Armenia applied for refugee status from Europe than the average over the past nine years.
Looking for adventure? Then look to extreme sports. Armenia has great potential for developing the sector – its multitude of natural environments. It’s ...
Four months of training will afford at least 400 women of Artik and surrounding villages jobs at the factory. The first phase of training will see two ...
I’ve travelled 240 kilometers. The 12th century cave monastery at Vardzia, Georgia, is a mere 16 kilometers away.
Tsarukyan said the elections will be crucial for the country and that he bear this burden like a cross, until the end.
Two lawyers who were intimately involved in suing insurance companies to settle policies held by Armenian Genocide survivors have denied allegations ...
Commented
Read
01.26.2017
Viewed 10501 times Yerevan Court Sentences Three in Murder/Theft Case in Dubai
01.26.2017
Viewed 4074 times Armenian Prime Minister Wants to Create Working Group to Tackle Border Community Issues
01.26.2017
Viewed 2905 times Karabakh Line of Contact Relatively Quiet
01.31.2017
Viewed 2626 times Azerbaijan Violates Karabakh Ceasefire 25 Times; 56 Sniper Rounds Fired
01.26.2017
Viewed 2624 times Armenia to Allocate $88,500 to Aid Armenians in Syria
01.27.2017
Viewed 2503 times Armenia's Prime Minister Hosts New Kuwaiti Ambassador: Discuss Economic Investment
Youtube
VKontakte
RSS