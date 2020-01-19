The village of Basen, in Armenia’s Shirak province, is leading the way in terms of coming up with innovative technical solutions to reuse biological ...
Many visiting the mobile eye hospital are the elderly suffering from cataracts.
On January 11, 2017, Armenia’s Special Investigative Service (SIS) received a notice from Switzerland’s Federal Department of Justice and Police, ...
Citizens of Armenia applied for refugee status from Europe than the average over the past nine years.
Looking for adventure? Then look to extreme sports. Armenia has great potential for developing the sector – its multitude of natural environments. It’s ...
Four months of training will afford at least 400 women of Artik and surrounding villages jobs at the factory. The first phase of training will see two ...
I’ve travelled 240 kilometers. The 12th century cave monastery at Vardzia, Georgia, is a mere 16 kilometers away.
Tsarukyan said the elections will be crucial for the country and that he bear this burden like a cross, until the end.
Two lawyers who were intimately involved in suing insurance companies to settle policies held by Armenian Genocide survivors have denied allegations ...
Commented
Read
01.20.2017
Viewed 13979 times Armenia: The Capitulation of Political Thought; The Election Campaign Circus Begins
01.23.2017
Viewed 5808 times July 16 Death of Artsakh Soldier Due to Accidental Weapon Discharge
01.20.2017
Viewed 3997 times Azerbaijan Fires Large Caliber Machine Guns Across Artsakh Border
01.23.2017
Viewed 3632 times OSCE to Monitor Artsakh-Azerbaijan Line of Contact Tomorrow
01.19.2017
Viewed 3446 times Armenia, UAE, to Launch Visa Free Travel
01.20.2017
Viewed 3333 times Armenia Creates Working Group to Review Complaints of Election Violations
Youtube
VKontakte
RSS